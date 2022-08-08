ARC SYSTEM WORKS announced a new DLC character of GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-available today as part of the Season Pass 2: it’s about Bridgetfrom Guilty Gear XX. The Season Pass will also include three more characters, the first of which will be released later this year, while the other two will follow in 2023, accompanied by two new internships.

We report below the new trailer dedicated to Bridget.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Bridget Trailer

On the occasion of the first anniversary of the game, ARC SYSTEM WORKS has also published a celebratory music video, which we report below.

Since its launch, which took place on 11 June 2021, GUILTY GEAR STRIVE has reached one million copies distributed. The title is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (Steam).

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu