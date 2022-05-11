ARC SYSTEM WORKS announces the imminent arrival to celebrate the first anniversary of the acclaimed GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-.

The digital event will be held next May 25th at 1:00 pm (Italian time) and can be followed through YouTube And Twitter. During the event there will be a special discussion regarding the game’s past and what is expected for its future. In addition, a celebratory match will be held, new information about Season 2 will be released and there will also be room for many surprises.

Waiting to discover them I remind you that GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. You can find more information on the title in our previous article.

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu