While BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment is ARC SYSTEM WORKS celebrate the 300,000 sold copies of GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-, there are those who continue to dig into the game files to be able to discover some interesting news.

To be precise, the user @Lean_Buscaglia_ inspected the edition PC of the game, and found in the list of playable characters some details that could refer to the upcoming DLC ​​fighters: Happy Chaos, Asuka (That Man), Goldlewis Dickinson, Jack-O ‘Valentine, is Jam Kuradoberi.

Below you can find a video that goes into more detail on the matter. Before showing it to you, however, we remind you that GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 is PC Street Steam. If you are interested in finding out more about the game, we refer you to our review.

Source: Eurogamer