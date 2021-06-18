While BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment is ARC SYSTEM WORKS celebrate the 300,000 sold copies of GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-, there are those who continue to dig into the game files to be able to discover some interesting news.
To be precise, the user @Lean_Buscaglia_ inspected the edition PC of the game, and found in the list of playable characters some details that could refer to the upcoming DLC fighters: Happy Chaos, Asuka (That Man), Goldlewis Dickinson, Jack-O ‘Valentine, is Jam Kuradoberi.
Below you can find a video that goes into more detail on the matter. Before showing it to you, however, we remind you that GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 is PC Street Steam. If you are interested in finding out more about the game, we refer you to our review.
Source: Eurogamer
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘239715753574756’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Leave a Reply