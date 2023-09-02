Elisa Victoria burst into the literary scene like a whirlwind four years ago with oldvoice, an approach to life in 1992 by the hand of a girl. Now it is the turn of a teenager, the protagonist of otaberra. Or of a teenager who has grown up and who recalls, guilt-ridden, her relationship with her best friend from her high school, whom she rejected for being a “faggot.” Our critic Carlos Pardo highlights everything that the novel has as a formal and moral challenge.

Another moral challenge arises from how to solve and judge the ETA crimes that are still pending (379 out of a total of 853 victims of the terrorist group). Another is how to resolve the tension between justice, truth and coexistence. a collective book deals with this and emphasizes that victims and executioners belonged to the same nationality and the same race, hence the difficulty of attributing the crime against humanity or genocide to the leaders of the gang. Nor does the proposal that Maite Pagazaurtundua makes in that same volume seem to have much of a future: holding something like a Basque Nurenberg trial.

They are the two most outstanding books of the week together with the berliner newspapers Chilean diplomat Carlos Morla Lynch, a key figure in Madrid during the Civil War, the new the always apocalyptic Fernando Vallejo or two essays on color.

Elisa Victoria returns to generational customs to narrate in a novel that gains in detail the story of a girl who blames herself for the death of a friend. Criticism of Carlos Pardo. In 'The Conspiracy Against Porky', the indomitable Fernando Vallejo imagines the introspective story of a suicide who contemplates the Earth after a nuclear holocaust. Review of Domingo Ródenas de Moya. Gabriel Mamani Magne's initiation novel delves into the search for Bolivarian identity, as if it only existed in the legends that adults and adolescents tell or throw at each other. Criticism of Carlos Zanon. 'While everything burns', the dense and disturbing first novel by journalist Jens Liljestrand, immerses us in a Sweden suffocated by fires and violence. Criticism of Lola Galán. The Mozambican Lília Momplé signs an austere and noble portrait of a distant society whose evils also belong to us. Criticism of Berna González Harbour. Several experts agree in an essay in betting on the right of those affected by the terrorist group to truth and memory given the difficulty of investigating old murders or classifying them as genocide. Criticism by Luis R. Aizpeolea. Two essays address the history and symbology of chromaticism, a field in which plastic artists have ceded their traditional role of experts to scientists. Criticism by Mercedes Cebrián. Amador Vega addresses the "aesthetics of negativity" in artists, poets and mystics who explored the void as a mode of expression. Criticism of Juan Arnau. The Berlin notes of Chilean diplomat Carlos Morla Lynch, a key figure in Madrid during the Civil War, reflect his sexual and political conflicts. Criticism of Anna Caballé.

