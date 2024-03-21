The UNAM Pumas are not even a shadow of what they showed in the last tournament, it is true that the club suffered significant losses in the squad, but there is no doubt that the most damaging departure for the team has been that of Antonio Mohamed. After the 'Turk's' decision to step aside from the project, the board made the decision to continue the style by keeping Gustavo Lema, Antonio's assistant, as first coach. Without a doubt a bad decision, so much so that a replacement is already being sought and Guillermo Vázquez is the favorite.
Although the decision has been made at Pedregal to keep Lema at the head of the club for the rest of the tournament, today the board understands that he is not the ideal coach, thus, the name they use in the rectory to take Gustavo's place is that of Guillermo Vázquez. 'Memo' understands perfectly what it means to be in the UNAM team, not only is it their training team, but it also gave them a Liga MX title back in 2011.
TUDN He anticipates that at the moment there are no formal negotiations between both parties. What is clear is that Lema will step aside at the end of the semester and the people of the Pumas trust that Guillermo's closeness to the club will make the process simple for his return to it, in this way, Vázquez would be outlined to live what would be his fourth stage as head coach of the team from the country's capital.
