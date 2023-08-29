Guillermo Teillier, president and historical leader of the Communist Party, dies. Cristian Soto Quiroz

The president of the ruling Communist Party of Chile, William Teillier, has died this Tuesday morning at the age of 79, due to a complex state of health that had been dragging on for a year, derived from the long-term covid. The Government of Gabriel Boric has decreed two days of national mourning. Head of the armed struggle when the PC took the insurrectional path during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, after the death in 2005 of the historic leader, Gladys Marín, he led the party for 18 years and slowly led it to an institutional path. Teillier himself became a deputy in 2010 and did so for two terms, until March 2022. In 2014 the PC came to the Government at the hands of Michelle Bachelet, in a second term, and in the current Administration it arrived at La Moneda as part of fundamental of the original coalition of President Boric, Approve Dignity.

“Today we regret the departure of Guillermo Teillier, historical leader and benchmark of the Chilean PC, who played an essential role in the formation of different generations. He sends a big hug to his family, friends and fellow party members in these moments of sadness. As a tribute to his dedication to Chile throughout his life, and to his tireless effort to build a more just society, as President of the Republic I have decided to decree a national mourning in his honor, “wrote today morning Boric president.

The Clinical Hospital of the University of Chile, where he was admitted, reported the death. He reported that the PC helmsman passed away at 3:27 this Tuesday.

The Communist Party, where he joined the military at the age of 15, recalled part of his career through social networks: “Guillermo Teillier del Valle has died: a young Allendista supported the UP with all his energy [el Gobierno de la Unidad Popular de Salvador Allende]. Combatant and anti-fascist fighter against the dictatorship. Strategist for the consolidation of the popular forces and of the left, statesman and president of the Communist Party of Chile”.

The Chilean communists had an institutional presence during the 20th century, and until the coup of 1973. In Allende’s Popular Unity (1970-1973) they were orderly activists who, unlike the socialists, where the president himself was a militant, supported the government en bloc. During this period, the sectors of the center, led by the Christian Democrats (DC), exerted a harsh opposition. But, later, the common fight against the dictatorship made possible the peculiar alliance between the center and the left that allowed Pinochet to be overthrown by means of a plebiscite.

The path of the PC, however, was different: the armed struggle, with which it broke with its historical line. During the Pinochet regime, Teillier used the pseudonym Sebastián Larraín to operate clandestinely. He changed his name, his house, and for years he did not see his children. He was arrested and tortured, but fared better than many of his companions: 300 were executed and a similar number remain missing 40 years later. Teillier was the military chief of the PC and authorized subversive actions. In 1986 he gave the green light to a frustrated attack against Pinochet. “It was a politically correct decision,” he said in 2014 in an interview with this newspaper.

“I cannot stop justifying the armed struggle. When they declare war on you, you have the right to defend yourself. I endorse the concept of the rebellion and I think it was fair. In Chile there was no rule of law. But we are not about to promote that now, ”he told EL PAÍS.

After the return to democracy in 1990 and under the leadership of Marín, the PC had the political conviction to remain outside the two large blocs and not necessarily dispute the conventional spaces of power. The communists, aside, seemed destined to be configured as a testimonial alternative. But with Teillier at its head, the party took a gradual path to resume the official role that the PC had historically fulfilled until 1973, when it was one of the parties most loyal to Allende and to the institutional path. In 2008, a default agreement with the center-left Concertación allowed the PC to get two mayors. In 2009, thanks to the instrumental pact, the party obtained three deputies and Teillier himself reached Congress. Then there was the entrance to the Government with Bachelet through the Nueva Mayoría coalition in 2014 – she had not been part of the Executive since the Popular Unity of Salvador Allende – and then a slow path to the return of the ruling party. Today, as one of the most important parties in Boric’s government, the Chilean PC has 12 deputies, two senators, six mayors -among them the one from the municipality of Santiago- and three ministers (General Secretariat of Government, Education, Labor). .

Teillier, in the interview with EL PAÍS in 2014, was described as speaking slowly, and, although serious, he showed a sense of humor. When asked about his readings and expected to respond with some doctrinal title, he unapologetically replied: “I’m with Sherlock Holmes.” He considered himself a Marxist-Leninist but also “deeply Allende.” And he believed that it was perfectly possible to be a communist in 2014, almost 23 years after the disappearance of the Soviet Union: “In no way am I going to ignore what the Bolshevik revolution was and the installation of the USSR, with all the errors that may have been made.” have,” Teillier said. Regarding the new generations of Chilean communists, as the current minister spokesperson, Camila Vallejo, reflected: “It is the face of a generation that the prevailing status in Chile got out of hand. They got out of the circle of fear that harassed many sectors.

Teillier thought that “Pinochetism continues everywhere.” “He is in Congress, where there are people who idolize Pinochet. They entrench themselves and fight with all their might so that democratic changes do not take place”, assured the leader of the PC, who died just when Chile seems taken over by the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the coup, on September 11.

