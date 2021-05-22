Comic actor Guillermo Rossini He said that he retires from the radio after more than 28 years in the Los Chistosos program. The artist offered an interview where he explained the reasons for his decision.

He assures that his stage in the media has come to an end despite having received the COVID-19 vaccine in March.

Among the reasons are the pandemic, the use of new technologies and having undergone five surgeries. All this forced him to stay away from his colleagues at the RPP station.

“Because of the pandemic I have been forced and the radio has taken care of me so that I cannot attend, I am no longer familiar with the Zoom. Now the interviews are by Zoom and, in that size, I am in the era of black and white television, “said the comedian for the program Better lateby Mathías Brivio.

The 88-year-old artist sent a heartfelt message to those who have followed him throughout his long artistic career. “As I am sentimental, I have not said goodbye to the public. I would have liked to say goodbye … My affection to all the public of The Funny, where we have been 28 years. It is a challenge on the radio. For all that audience, my gratitude for having endured me for so many years ”, he mentioned.

Guillermo Rossini achieved national fame by being part of the comic program Laughter and salsa in the 80’s. In addition to television and radio, he has also participated in the cinema.

