After announcing his retirement from the artistic environment, Guillermo Rossini received a tribute in recognition of his great career in El reventonazo de la chola.

The remembered comic actor visited the set of the program and got a lot of laughs when he participated in a funny sketch with Manolo Rojas and Fernando Armas.

After that, Rossini starred in an emotional moment when they dedicated a song written by Juan Carlos Fernandez in gratitude for the unforgettable laughter that the comedian drew from all his audience in all these years of artistic life.

“ Thank you for so many laughs, unforgettable moments, it is that like you there is no one who makes us laugh . You are our teacher and I pay you this tribute because you are the best. Thank you, Guillermo Rossini “, recited the lyrics of the song.

Before this moving gesture of the program, the comedian expressed his gratitude for the expressions of affection he has received.

“I really feel very happy. I thank you, Chola, I have been so moved by so many expressions of affection that I do not really deserve it. Thanks thanks”, he said notoriously excited.

Likewise, Ernesto Pimentel expressed his admiration for the great comedian Guillermo Rossini.

“Gentlemen, on this Father’s Day, What we have wanted to share with you is the word gratitude and gratitude expressed in the greatest man who has comedy in Peru. We refer to our great reference: the great Guillermo Rossini . We want you to continue enjoying yourself, this is your home, in fact Peru is your home that loves you ”, he commented.

