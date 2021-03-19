Comic actor Guillermo Rossini, 88, joined the list of older adults who have been receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Peru.

Through Twitter, the president of the Social Health Security (EsSalud), Fiorella Molinelli, broke the news with a video. In the images, the comedian is observed making a movement of his hands to the rhythm of a song.

Along with him, he is followed by more older adults who received the vaccine at the San Borja Sports Center. In this way, the comedian was happy to be part of the Peruvian government’s immunization plan.

“With the joy of always, Guillermo Rossini (88) received his vaccine in #PolideportivoSanBorja. Its vitality fills us with energy! Our goal is to reach 23,000 vaccines applied today out of the 29,250 received and culminate with this group on Sunday ”, was the message of Fiorella Molinelli in the tweet that exceeded 765 reactions in less than an hour.

Guillermo Rossini has a long history in the artistic world. It started in the remembered program Laughter and salsa, where he was for 16 years. He was the creator of the radial space The funny ones, which was broadcast by RPP.

However, due to the state of emergency and the pandemic, he had to stay away from the means to take care of his health at home.

“The program is on standby because it is a risk to go out on a daily basis. At my age, all the more reason I shouldn’t go out. We are on forced rest until further notice ”, he declared. Guillermo Rossini for a local media in 2020.

