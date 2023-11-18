Jaime Lozano arrived on the bench The Mexican Futbol selection as a kind of emergent solution, after the premature departure of Argentine Diego Cocca. It was thought that Jimmy would only be an interim matter. However, after winning the Gold Cup, the leaders decided to give the vote of confidence to Lozano.
Until before this match, the numbers were in his favor. Mexico won and liked in most of their matches. Against Germany he even excited high-profile journalists, who came to consider this performance as one of the best in recent years.
However, tonight’s 2-0 defeat against the Honduran National Team seemed to ruin everything. The confidence sown in his first ten games today has question marks, and there are those who even question the continuity of the national strategist.
An injury forced the Mexican goalkeeper to come off the bench in the first half. At the end of the match, Guillermo Ochoa declared before the cameras that he did not like the way in which the Mexican National Team lost the match, but he also clarified that the key was still alive, and that at the Azteca stadium the story would be different.
One of the main problems that Jimmy Lozano has faced during his time with the Mexican Soccer Team has to do precisely with the position of the center forward. And on the one hand he has Santiago Giménez, who is breaking it in Europe but has struggled with El Tri, and on the other there is Raúl Jiménez, who is not going through a good moment but seems to have better luck each time he defends the cause.’ green’.
#Guillermo #Ochoas #injury #Mexicos #loss #Honduras