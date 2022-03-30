Everything seems to indicate that the prodigal son, William Ochoawill continue in the institution of Club América, the 36-year-old Mexican goalkeeper ends his contract with the team at the end of December of this year and according to the newspaper RECORDthe azulcrema youth squad wishes to remain in the team of his loves in which he emerged since 2003.
The renewal talks between the goalkeeper and the azulcrema team are about to start and the head of the Mexican team wants to stay at the club for at least two more years.
The directive has the disposition that the arrangement comes to fruition prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and in this way the official announcement of its continuity is made before the World Cup.
During this FIFA Date, the goalkeeper had great performances in the first two commitments, especially in the match against the Stars and Stripes team, in addition, he will undoubtedly be the starting goalkeeper of Gerardo Martino in the World Cup, as it has been reaffirmed throughout the process.
Unfortunately for him, since his return to the Nido in 2019, the goalkeeper has not been able to have the best results and expected moments with the Eagles, since he lost the final of the Concachampions and the 2019 Apertura on penalties against the Rayados de Monterrey, For this reason, he wants to win something again with the capital team.
Likewise, the Aztec goalkeeper has been sought after by Major League Soccer clubs, but he does not plan to leave the Nest and in addition to playing the next World Cup, he wants to remain active for three or four more years.
