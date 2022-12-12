Finally, after days of mystery and uncertainty about the goalkeeper’s next destination Guillermo Ochoathe national selected goalkeeper will continue in the America.
Time passed and Ochoa did not renew his contract at El Nido, which ends on December 31 of this month. That increased speculation about his possible departure from the Americanista club, although there will be Paco Memo for a while.
According to information from the journalist john sutcliffethe Mexican goalkeeper will continue to defend the three cream-blue suits
‘If you go to the Águilas del América, don’t worry, Guillermo Ochoa will continue in América. In these last hours I have been able to confirm that Guillermo Ochoa will continue in Coapa, he will continue to be the owner of the Águilas del América. Guillermo Ochoa returns to be América’s goalkeeper.’the journalist shared through his social networks.
Guillermo Ochoa He will seek his revenge Americasince in the past semester it was one of the most pointed out by a considerable sector of fans, this due to the mistakes made in the league that ended up costing the team dearly, being eliminated in the semifinal at the hands of Toluca.
Likewise, Ochoa wants to lift his second league title with Americathe first came in 2005 and after passing through Europe, upon his return he only obtained the runner-up in the Apertura 2019.
#Guillermo #Ochoa #renew #contract #América
