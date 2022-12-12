Guillermo Ochoa completed his fifth world cup for the Mexican National Team, thus entering an exclusive list of footballers who can boast such statistics. However, the national goalkeeper could not make a crucial difference for Mexico to at least gain access to the group stage round and without wishing it, he was part of the worst generation of national teams in the last 30 years in the history of the tri.
Now the Mexican goalkeeper, who already has several days of vacation after the World Cup, will have to resolve his future at the club level, since he currently has no contract with the American Eagles and is serving as a free agent. The goalkeeper has been linked to clubs in Europe and the MLS, however, sources close to the Coapa nest group assure that nothing has changed and that Guillermo will be America’s goalkeeper for at least a couple more years.
In the last few hours, information has emerged stating that Ochoa will sign a new contract with América in the following days, his agent and the club would have a verbal agreement and regardless of the teams that have flirted with the El Tri goalkeeper, Guillermo’s priority it was to continue in the nest and so it will be. Automatically, this signing will cause the departure of Oscar Jiménez from the squad, since the second goalkeeper does not want to continue being Francisco’s substitute and would have indicated that if the Mexican veteran continued in the team, he preferred to leave, a fact that will be the case.
#Guillermo #Ochoa #stays #America #Oscar #Jimenez #leaves
