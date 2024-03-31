After the activity on the FIFA Date, Club América received Atlético de San Luis on the corresponding Matchday 13 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament and the goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon He started as usual and was an important factor for the Águilas to obtain the three points since he stopped at least three obvious scoring opportunities, which is why André Jardine he praised him at the press conference after the meeting.
Regarding his performance, the Brazilian strategist considered that the goalkeeper has greater responsibilities, as he has known how to respond in difficult moments, however, he prefers not to get involved in issues about the Mexican team and avoided talking about the reasons why he did not play minutes in the Concacaf Nations League.
“Malagón has been working very hard, he is one of those responsible for why we have the best defense; there are games where he was decisive as the goalkeepers of great teams should be. I don't get involved in National Team issues, but Malagón is on a nice path, “He comes with more experience to take on even greater responsibilities.”
– André Jardine.
America faced several losses against the Potosinos: Alvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Julián Quiñones and in the same game Illian Hernandezbut garden The work of his players stands out, who excelled despite the inconveniences.
“We use the group we have. I respect everyone's characteristics, sometimes they perform functions that do not privilege them so much, but the operation of the team must have a logic. We use the variants, but everything requires training. The FIFA Dates are a big challenge, the victory against a rival that always complicates us was very important. The campaign is a reflection of quality,” he stated.
The azulcrema team's next match will be in the middle of the week, against the New England Revolution of the United States in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024at Gillette Stadium at 7:00 p.m.
