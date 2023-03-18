Salerno, Italy.- Guillermo Ochoa claimed responsibility in recent weeks with the Unione Sportiva Salernitana 1919 to be among the best signings in Serie A in his season 2022-23 behind the winter window, according to the Italian media.

The newspaper ‘TuttoSalernitana’ considers the arrival of the mexican goalkeeper one of the best that took place in the championship of Italy in the last few months. “One of the best signings of the last winter session is undoubtedly the Mexican, Guillermo Ochoa38 years of age to be fulfilled in July and an extraordinary international experience,” the newspaper said.

In the same way, he highlighted the multiple interventions that have saved the salernitana and emphasized the improvement of the garnet defense in the last three games in the A series.

“Extraordinary saves, once again, in his last three outings he has conceded only the goal against AC Milan and since the arrival of paulo sousa has been able to give a clear identity to the defense that also benefits the mexican goalkeeper“.

Guillermo Ochoa started again with Salernitana

Guillermo Ochoa lost ownership in salernitana at the hands of the technician Luigi Sepehowever the appearance of paulo sosa returned to ‘Memo’ the opportunity to defend the cabin of the Army, which has added five out of nine possible points to move away, for the moment, seven points from the relegation zone.

Guillermo Ochoa recognized in Salernitana

The next game of Guillermo Ochoa with the Unione Sportiva Salernitana 1919 will be against bologna in it arechi stadium today. The game will start at 11:00 a.m. (Mexico time) 10:00 a.m. (Culiacán time).