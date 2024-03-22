This Thursday the semifinals of the Final Four of the CONCACAF Nations Leaguewhere USA came back 3-1 to Jamaica with doublet of Haji Wrightwhile Mexico beat without problems 3-0 to Panama with targets Edson Alvarez, Julian Quiñones and Orbelin Pinedawith which, they will face each other again in the grand final of the international competition.
During the week, it was again debated whether ownership in the goal of the Tricolor it had to be for Guillermo Ochoa either Luis Malagon due to the present that both live. The veteran goalkeeper is about to be relegated with the Salernitana of Italy, has even lost ownership, while the current goalkeeper of the America He has made great performances with his team since C2023.
In the end, the technician's decision Jaime Lozano was to bet again on the five-time World Cup player, who had three interventions against the Panamanians, thus leaving his clean sheet, rising in the Top 10 for most clean sheets in the history of national team football, cleaning up his image a little after having lived the nightmare of conceding a thousand goals in his professional career.
The narrator of W Radio, Xavi Solwas in charge of sharing the statistics of the Top 10 goalkeepers with the most clean sheets, where Paco Memo is ninth with 65 unbeaten goals after the victory over the Red Tidewhile in tenth place is the French Hugo Llorisalready retired from France.
Likewise, the first place is held by Spanish Iker Casillas with 102, followed by the Italian Gianluigi Buffon with 77 and the Dutch Edwin Van der Sar with 72, the same as the Jordanian Amer Shafi. Then in fifth is the Egyptian Essam El-Hadary with 69, the same as the Bahraini Sayed Jaffer and the saudi Mohamed Al-Deayeawith the British Peter Shilton closing the eighth step with 66.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Guillermo #Ochoa #Top #clean #sheets #history #national #team #football
Leave a Reply