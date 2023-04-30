HOW BIG YOU ARE, MEMO! 🔥

Yes, just as you read it, Guillermo Ochoa is the one most responsible for Napoli not lifting the Scudetto in front of their fans.

Today, he silenced the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, today he ruined the party for “Los Azules”

There were 7 saves for Memo! pic.twitter.com/XJ8Ed6uXXy

– RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) April 30, 2023