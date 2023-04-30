This week on the corresponding day 32, Napoli received the salernitana with the aim of proclaiming themselves champions of the A series once and for all, after the fall of the lazio Against Inter, however, the visiting team turned off the party for at least one more week, as the Neapolitans needed to win, but ended up tied 1-1.
The Mexicans Hirving Lozano and Guillermo Ochoa were starters in the match and the goalkeeper of the salernitana He was in charge of being the figure and preventing the locals from being crowned at home this Sunday, April 30.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The cream-blue youth squad made a couple of good saves in the first half, but the most important came in the second half. First in free header from Victor Osimhen that the goalkeeper contained and then in a shot from Zambo Anguissa which he rejected with both hands.
With the game tied 1-1 and in the final stretch of the game, ochoa took a cross shot from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia that he could have given the Scudetto to the Neapolitans.
Napoli’s title can come on matchday 33 when they visit udinese on Thursday, May 4 at 12:45 PM in central Mexico, as well as at 2:45 PM ET in the United States.
The Neapolitans have 79 points to the 61 of lazio which is second and the salernitana He reached 34 units to stay away from the relegation zone in Calcio.
#Guillermo #Ochoa #great #performance #prevents #Napoli #Chucky #Lozano #Serie #champions
Leave a Reply