Guillermo Ochoa’s new adventure within Europe has begun, the Mexican goalkeeper closed his arrival with Salernitana of Serie A in Italy after ending his relationship with America after contractual differences with the Mexican team’s board of directors. For now, the Mexican has started, at least on an individual level, with the right foot, because although his team lost to Milan, Francisco had a full performance avoiding a rain of goals and being highlighted as the best goalkeeper of the day.
Although, as we have previously pointed out here at 90min, Ochoa’s arrival in the Serie A team happened almost by chance, the Mexican felt his renewal with América was closed and overnight the club changed the entire offer , causing Guillermo to opt out of the club and accept the only offer he had on the table. Although, there was another team that intended to attack for the veteran of the Mexican National Team, it is Espanyol de Barcelona.
Sources report that the team that recently signed the Mexican César Montes considered making a formal offer to Ochoa, whom they considered a key signing to avoid relegation, however, the club ultimately ruled out this option due to age of Guillermo, because although they considered him a quality reinforcement, they better opted to look for a younger goalkeeper in the market who they could train within the club and obtain sporting and financial returns.
