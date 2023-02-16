Throughout 2022 there was speculation about the renewal of the Guillermo Ochoa with Club América and it was in recent months when it seemed that everything was on track for the Mexican goalkeeper to remain at the club where he made his debut.
However, after his participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup where he stood out again with the Mexican team, things changed and he finally did not continue with the capital club and opted for a new stage in Europe with the salernitana from Italy.
After the goalkeeper’s participation in the World Cup, the board of directors did not reach an agreement with the player, things got complicated and in the end the 37-year-old goalkeeper ended up returning to the Old Continent.
In an interview with TUDN, Guillermo Ochoa He commented on his situation with the Eagles and mentioned that there was a lot of waste of time in so many months that the negotiation lasted.
“”Time began to pass, with America no agreement was reached, they let a lot of time pass. I started talking to my people and I told them ‘the situation here is not very clear, we are going to start exploring other issues’. Offers did appear from various places, South America, North America, Europe, from other countries, around Spain, Greece, but the one from Italy was the one that convinced me the most””
– Guillermo Ochoa.
In this way, the five-time World Cup player showed his annoyance with the cream-blue board that took a long time to renew it, so ochoa decided to leave and return to Europe.
“No agreement was reached in Mexico and I took it on this project and I didn’t want to wait all of January to see what options I had. I don’t like spending so much time on vacation, I like to be in rhythm,” he mentioned.
From the outset, the Aztec goalkeeper ends his contract with the salernitana at the end of this season, but he has the option to extend his contract, otherwise he will be able to contemplate other options since he would remain as a free agent.
