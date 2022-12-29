Italy.- In his presentation as the new Salernitana goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa He has broken the news again when he revealed that his wish is to be able to continue keeping fit for defend the goal of the Mexican National Team in the 2026 World Cup that will be played in Canada, the United States and Mexico and thus be able to culminate his career as a professional player.

The Mexican’s bet is to play at the highest level in the following years to be considered by the next coach of the Mexican National Team to reach the 2026 World Cup where he assures it will be the last and the one that would be giving him one of the most important records in the history of the World Cups because he would be playing the sixth world tournament, something that nobody has ever achieved.

“My dream is to play the next World Cup that is played in Mexico and be able to finish (career) with that World Cup“Said the player at a press conference, thinking that he is still in a position to seek a sixth World Cup, something that no one has achieved and that he is from the select group of soccer players to have 5 World Cups.

“It is definitely a responsibility. Throughout my long career I have always tried to be an example especially for the youngest. Regardless of the moment, positive or negative, I must always be a professional athlete, who respects the club for which he plays. Precisely Due to these characteristics, I hope to compete in my sixth world championship”, said Guillermo Ochoa.

Paco Memo would be arriving at the 2026 World Cup at the age of 41 where, although it is an advanced age, it is still possible for goalkeepers looking for one last chance to do something important with the Mexican team. His career at El Tri has been widely criticized for what

This news has already generated divided opinions in the world of soccer.

Regarding his new adventure in Europe but now in Serie A, Memo Ochoa will have a 6-month contract with Salernitana with the option of extending for one more season and that is what the goalkeeper will want to achieve.