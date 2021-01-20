The economist Guillermo Nielsen confirmed on Wednesday his departure from the YPF presidency and attributed it to “new challenges” proposed by Alberto Fernández.

“In the framework of the versions of public knowledge about my departure from YPF, I comment that they originate in a new challenge that was offered to me by the President of the Nation“Nielsen wrote on his Twitter account.

As it turned out, the new challenges that Nielsen refers to are becoming the Argentine ambassador to Saudi Arabia. The Foreign Ministry asked in recent days for the approval of Nielsen’s plea, but the procedure for the appointment of the economist as the new ambassador in the city of Riyadh will continue with the submission of the statement to the Senate Agreement Committee, its treatment and subsequent approval by the plenary session of the upper house.

In the last hours, the decision of the Government that the economist leave his position and his place would be occupied by the Santa Cruz Pablo Gonzalez.

Nielsen assured that he will continue to “actively manage the best agreement in the refinancing process of the company’s debts that is currently underway and that has been approached in a totally professional manner, taking into account the formidable constraints that the macroeconomy sets us.”

As reported ClarionIn recent days, the head of the oil company had strong clashes with the president of the Central Bank, Miguel Pesce, due to differences in how to face YPF’s debt restructuring. But this is not Nielsen’s first disagreement with someone in the government. Nor did he achieve good communication with the YPF management, led by Sergio Affronti.

Pablo González with Alicia and Máximo Kirchner.

In his thread of tweets that served as dismissal from the position, Nielsen insisted that “the company is doing their best efforts to provide a voluntary opportunity for investors to accompany the debt refinancing needs within the framework of the multiple restrictions faced by YPF and the limitations on financing investment plans to reverse the declining trend in oil and gas production “.

Nielsen’s misunderstanding would be with the envoys of Vice President Cristina Kirchner in the company. The economist is frowned upon in that corner. Hence, his request to be assigned to an embassy would not have been successful.

González, who sounds like his replacement insurance according to specialists, is a deputy for the Frente de Todos and was deputy governor of Santa Cruz during Alicia Kirchner’s second term.

The process concludes with the publication of the presidential decree that makes the appointment official.

