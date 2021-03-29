Always controversial, Guillermo Moreno announced that he is leaving the Partido Justicialista (PJ) in a statement that sounds like a slamming door and it summons militants to disaffiliate en masse from the Peronist structure, in protest at the election of Alberto Fernández as the highest party authority, whom it considers “a usurper.”

The former Secretary of Internal Commerce of Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Kirchner announced it in the old fashion: through a statement, which was later posted on networks. There he points out that the PJ’s leadership was “usurped”.

The call is to demonstrate this Wednesday along with “lifelong leaders” against the co-optation of the PJ structure by “characters who do NOT declare themselves Peronists,” says the lit text.

Moreno considers that the President is, “think and act” as a social democrat and that “His policies are antithetical to Peronism”, according to said in a transmission by YouTube. In the same vein, he considers Kicillof faithful to his Marxist roots.

.“The leadership of the Justicialista Party has been usurped by characters who do NOT declare themselves Peronists. As Alberto Fernández and Axel Kicillof said they are not Peronists, “begins the text released by their group” Principles and Values ​​”and endorsed by other labels related to the former secretary, such as La Néstor Kirchner.

Precisely, on March 22 Alberto Fernández assumed the presidency of the Justicialista Party (PJ), the seal with the most history of those that make up the ruling Frente de Todos.

The Council of the national PJ was integrated with the vice-presidencies of the national deputy Cristina Alvarez Rodriguez, the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof, the deputy governor of Chaco, Analía Rach Quiroga; the governor of Tucumán, Juan Manzur and the national deputy Lucía Corpacci.

Moreno’s statement continues: “The Peronists of honor have a lot of work to do, we are the only political expression that has brought happiness to our people. “

The former Secretary of Internal Trade, finally, said that since the current leadership of the PJ “they can stay with the game, but they will not stay with the Peronist movement ”.

The letter suggests with a militant transfer to his label “Principles and Values”, which he classifies as “a collective project based on the Peronist doctrine”.

And he concludes: “as General Perón said ‘Within the law everything, nothing outside the law. ‘

Marches and withered

The call is to mobilize this Wednesday, March 31, at 2:30 p.m., in the Branch of the Argentine Mail, Bernardo de Yrigoyen and Chile. An act is discarded littered with liturgy and Peronist march, faithful to the style of the host.

Fernández’s speech on the day he assumed the presidency of the National PJ Council had three central axes: the vindication of Peronist history, criticism of former President Mauricio Macri and a defense of the political alliance with Cristina Kirchner, who put him in the Presidency of the Nation.

“Braden or Perón is a discussion that persists, and it is how we distribute the income, what part remains in the hands of those who work and which of those who risk as entrepreneurs, “said the party president that day.

The peronometer de Moreno does not accept that command.

DS