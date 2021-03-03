Guillermo Moreno has just affiliated part of the dome of the Drunkards of the Board to the political party that he himself leads and that, paradoxically, is called Principles and values.

In the last hours a photo appeared where Moreno poses with a shirt from the famous River bar and where he is surrounded by some of the leaders of this violent faction. It is worth saying that, far from denying the situation, the former Secretary of Commerce took charge and accepted the meeting.

“These guys are going to accompany the joint of my partyThey are going to the military in our space that is in the process of affiliation and they expressed their willingness to help. And in my party no one is denied access, “the former INDEC head told Infobae.

Guillermo Moreno’s ties with River’s barrabrava are not new. As determined by Justice, in the center of the popular of the Monumental there was a flag that read “Clarín Miente” that had been paid by Moreno himself. And, Víctor Toddy Videla himself, who had been detained after Gonzalo Acro’s crime, had been hired by “el Loco” at the Secretary of Commerce.

Guillermo Moreno, in an act. Photo: Juano Tesone.

However, when he is reminded of the legal cases of some of the new ones while from his party, Moreno is shown with a “Christian” look: “For me they are citizens and I do not see what the problem is that one is prosecuted. Didn’t Macri take over as president while he was on trial? Then? In addition, to those who ever strayed from the law I always give them a second chance, it is Christian mercy that I think you do not know, “he responded to the Infobae query.

Moreno has a particular look and assures that the great problem that Argentine football is experiencing (violence) may be the beginning of the solution: “I am against violence in football and I was talking with them about how to end this scourge. They are going to be part of that process. “

On more than one occasion, Moreno used the bars as a striking force. This is what happened when journalist Gustavo Noriega presented his book at the Book Fair where he criticized the management that INDEC had under his mandate: Patota (another of GM’s nicknames) fell with the Chicago bar and ruined the launch.

And this new chapter has its own names. Among those present you can see Caverna Godoy, a boy who went from being a changarín to Head of the River bar. The data is that is prosecuted in a case for money laundering. It is the same that was found with millions of pesos in his house, after a raid by the famous ambush at the Boca bus in the final of the Libertadores.

Also there were Mauro and Leandro Ferreras, two of the leaders of the Ferreras clan. At the end of last year his brothers (the other part of the clan) were killed by armed robbery. When they were arrested, the police found them a kilo of cocaine to be diluted (stretched, as they say in the jargon) and begin to be distributed. Two types of the most dangerous in the world bar in Argentina.

To close the dance of names we can mention Víctor Tody Videla, Mariano Golo Patachón, Juan Carlos Chimi Leguizamón and Gustavo el Uruguayo Larraín, Gustavo el Tachero Luzzi and Juan Martín Vallejos and alias Martín de Soldati, all with causes for violent crimes and the majority with prohibited entry to stadiums.

We will have to see what Moreno’s intentions were, but if he wanted to form an army, he already has the leaders. And they are very violent.