Chivas is already moving within the Liga Mx market with the goal of closing as many reinforcements as possible before the club returns to preseason work. Fernando Hierro and Paunovic have detected the opportunity zones of the Verde Valle squad and are accelerating to reinforce them despite the fact that the club still cannot make the desired exits.
For more news about Mexican soccer
As we have reported in 90min, one of the great tasks of Chivas is to sign a center forward who ensures goals for the team, because although Ricardo Marín delivered in his first semester, his goal average was low compared to other '9' national soccer stars. Thus, Hierro had the options of Javier Hernández and Guillermo Martínez on the table and everything indicates that the latter is nowhere near leaving Pueblas to be the new scorer for Paunovic's team.
Chivas has put a second offer on the table in Puebla and although it does not meet the five million dollars that those from the fringe demand, it seems that the formula will be accepted. It is reported that Guadalajara has put up 3 million dollars for the transfer of Martínez and will give the people of Puebla two players from its squad, either from Chivas or from Tapatío, a subsidiary team. Sources report that this offer is endorsed by the team led by Carbajal and the green light will be given to the transfer of Guillermo, who on his part would already have an agreement with the team.
#Guillermo #Martínez #close #Chivas #player
Leave a Reply