Once again Puebla was the pleasant revelation of the tournament. What is happening with the Angelopolis team is striking, since it has become a custom that in recent years the club gets into a league position, even directly, they have players who perform above expectations and Once the tournaments are over, they sell their big stars, but this does not cause a crisis, because as has been the case this semester, they are once again among the six most competitive in the MX League.
Nobody will be surprised if this formula is repeated in this Christmas market, because once Puebla has players who are a great object of desire for several of the teams with the best portfolio in the country, one of them Guillermo Martínez, the Mexican ‘9’ with more goals in the tournament and that within the group they understand that it will be almost impossible to retain, since offers of many millions of dollars are approaching, some of them from Cruz Azul and Chivas.
Sources confirm that both the machine and Chivas are readying their weapons for the signing of Guillermo Martínez. Those from the wheel, who looked for ‘memo’ before the market closed last summer, once again want to obtain the Mexican’s signature so that he can be a direct competitor of Ángel Sepúlveda. For their part, the flock is clear, Javier Hernández with everything and his status as a free agent continues to be a complex signing and if they fail with ‘Chicharito’ they will do everything to keep the figure of Puebla.
