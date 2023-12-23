Pumas needed to sign a new forward after the departure of Toro Fernández and it took them little time to find his replacement. The Pumas defined Fernández's replacement in a matter of minutes, thus, they called the Puebla board to negotiate as soon as possible the signing of Guillermo Martínez, the Mexican with the most goals in the semester within the MX League.
Although the scorer asked for time while waiting for some sign of life from Chivas, it has not arrived and the already national team agreed to be the new '9' of the National Autonomous University of Mexico team. Fernando Esquivel reports that Martínez has given the green light for the closing of the transfer, and Pumas will pay the team of the strip 4 million dollars for the national scorer, who in turn, will sign a 3-year contract with the cats including an improvement of very significant salary.
Guillermo had a preference for joining Chivas, however, the herd never improved on his first offer. That being the case, the '9' did not want to jeopardize his arrival at UNAM and accelerated the process.
Furthermore, this week one of the best signings of the winter market within the Liga MX has been closed, the Cruz Azul team did not want to waste a single minute and skipped negotiating with the Pumas team. Those from La Noria, eager to sign 'Toro' Martínez, paid his exit clause, leaving the UNAM team without its best striker, but with a shower of dollars that they are now investing in building the squad.
