Despite being one of the teams with the least budget in the Liga MX, once again the Puebla team has managed to sneak into the final stage of Mexican soccer, demonstrating that the team, despite its squad limitations and lack of stars, has built in recent years an outstanding work model that is enough for them to at least be an uncomfortable team for any team in the country.
Gibrán Araige, one of the sources closest to the Mexican team, confirms that Guillermo Martínez, courtesy of his dream semester, will be part of the Tri in the off-date FIFA duel that Jaime Lozano’s team will hold against Colombia.
The ‘memo’ tournament has been brilliant, far above what was expected of a footballer of his age and little experience. His more than 10 goals so far this semester, including the most recent in the league, will mean that for the first time in his career he will be considered by the Mexican team.
Those from the fringe, who right now face a complex key against the Liga MX champion, the Tigres, have managed to exploit the best sporting version of all their players and former players. Many of them are considered second line, thus ultimately achieving million-dollar sales or even accommodating said footballers within their national teams, as will happen in a couple of weeks with Guillermo Martínez, the best Mexican scorer in the local tournament and who will be in December. with the Mexican team.
