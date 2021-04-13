With the recent presidential elections in Ecuador, of which the businessman Guillermo Lasso was victorious as a backdrop, Clarion spoke with the Ecuadorian Commercial Office in Argentina to understand how these results can affect the bilateral relations commercial.

In recent months, exports and imports have seen affected between both countries, But this responds more to the difficulties that the pandemic entails than to other reasons.

In general terms, the trade balance between Ecuador and Argentina has been building since many years and maintains solid levels exchange.

Favorable balance for Argentina

Clarion He spoke with the commercial advisor of Ecuador in Argentina, Elisabeth Barsallo, and said that the trade balance has always been historically favorable for Argentina.

The elected president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso. Photo: EFE

Argentine imports in Ecuador correspond to soybean cake, wheat, corn, barley, some medicines, among other products, while Ecuadorian exports to our country focus on bananas, tuna, cocoa, pineapple and some manufactured products, mainly kitchen appliances, such as small electrical appliances and industrial branch products.

Other food products that are imported from Ecuador such as hearts of palm, broccoli, among others.

No specific pronouncements

The recent presidential elections in Ecuador that gave Guillermo Lasso the winner, did not have as their central axis pronouncements on the bilateral relations between Argentina and Ecuador.

However, according to Elisabeth Barsallo it is important to highlight that, for both Argentina and Ecuador, they are fundamental trade relations between the two countries, especially with regard to the business sector.

Barsallo explained that this sector continues to work in the same way in relation to Argentina, regardless of the recent elections and the political context.

And he highlighted that these relations between the Argentine and Ecuadorian business sectors they are historical, built several years ago, where it seeks to generate links to long term to sustain an active trading channel.

Focus on quality

Although trade relations, and specifically the trade balance, leans in favor of Argentina in terms of higher exports than imports from Ecuador, from this country they focus on the quality of their products to make a difference and maintain the market active.

The quality of the product, according to Barsallo, is one of the strengths that Ecuador has. The commercial advisor highlighted that they do not always sell their products with the best price in the international market, but with a quality that stands out, being the bananas and tuna the main products that Ecuador offers to the Argentine market.

“When a company decides to buy from Ecuador, it knows that it is paying for quality,” Barsallo told Clarion. “This can be clearly seen in the Ecuadorian banana with respect to the banana of other origins and the same happens with the tuna,” he added.

Main exports

Ecuador stands out in its exports for fish, fruits, plants and flowers and for cocoa.

But between March and July 2020, Ecuador faced serious economic problems, which meant the fall of its earnings in terms of its exports. The drop in the price of crude oil and the reduction in demand for national products due to the Covid-19 pandemic, made a dent in the Ecuadorian economy and aggravated the fiscal crisis that the country had been facing.

With the exception of the health, financial and strategic sectors, the stoppage of productive and commercial activities it was noted in Ecuador.

In dialogue with Clarion, Barsallo stressed that Ecuador has a lot of potential to enter the Argentine market more strongly with various products, considering that commercial relations are managed under the umbrella of the ACE 59 (Economic Complementation Agreement), with which 95% of Ecuadorian products They enter with tariff 0.

Balance numbers

The balance of the balance was always favorable for Argentina, with bananas, tuna, hearts of palm, cocoa, pineapple and candies being the products that occupy a prominent place in the imports made by our country.

Even new products have made their way into these demands, such as banana snacks, the green coffee and tablets of chocolates of recognized Ecuadorian brands abroad.

In 2020, Ecuador imported US $ 245 million and exported to Argentina around US $ 222 million, with a favorable balance of US $ 23 million for our country.

The Covid pandemic affected some Ecuadorian export products, but not the total. “The balance of our exports continued to be positive. But the trade balance for us continues to be negative compared to Argentina, because this country always sells us more than it buys from us ”, concluded Barsallo.

ap