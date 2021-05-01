Guillermo Lasso, president-elect of Ecuador, together with the outgoing president Lenín Moreno, in a meeting on April 19, 2021. Ecuador Presidency / Reuters

Guillermo Lasso arrives warned at the Carondelet presidential palace. The outgoing president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, has transferred to his successor the state of affairs of the country: the table will not be served. The new president, who will assume power on May 24, will not only deal with a large debt dragged from the Rafael Correa Administration and with an economic crisis aggravated by the health pandemic, but he has only seven months and a limited budget to cover close the year. In his favor, he has received signs of rapprochement from the International Monetary Fund, which must disburse 400 million dollars in his first month in office, and with immediate relief in the country risk after his victory in the presidential elections.

The indicator fell from 1,169 points to 824 points on the Monday following election day, reflecting greater confidence of international investors in the government plan of Guillermo Lasso, who had defended dollarization without nuances and who would collaborate with the IMF. A new reduction experienced this week with the approval of the so-called dollarization law. It closed with 765 points, which makes access to financing cheaper through the issuance of sovereign bonds. The Ecuadorian Assembly gave way to the law that aims to guarantee the autonomy of the Central Bank from the governments of the day and to strengthen its level of reserves and that was a requirement demanded by the multilateral to maintain the program with Ecuador.

The legislature had twice rejected the project and that delayed the delivery of funds from the IMF that was scheduled for April. When the body’s review of the goals committed by the Andean country ends, it is expected to send 400 million dollars that are part of the agreement reached with the Lenín Moreno Executive in September of last year for 6.5 billion dollars. The first $ 4 billion came in 2020.

“They know very well the program that is in operation with President Moreno,” said Alejandro Werner, IMF director for the Western Hemisphere. The representative of the Fund acknowledged that there have been meetings with Lasso’s team for many years, also during the electoral campaign, and that there is “an important understanding.”

The resources of the Fund will not be the only ones that the new president will require in his first year in office. Ecuador will need at least 5,000 million additional dollars of foreign debt for this exercise, according to the IMF diagnosis. And another 2,600 million dollars of internal debt to close a year with a fiscal deficit that could reach 6,000 million dollars. The year 2020 ended with financing needs of almost 14,000 million dollars, 14% of the national Gross Domestic Product, while the economy contracted 7.8% of GDP as a result of the pandemic. The gap between income and expenses that Ecuador has dragged for years has raised indebtedness to 63,000 million dollars, 63% of everything that moves its economy per year. In the words of the current Finance Minister, Mauricio Pozo, there has been no “worse year” than the one of the pandemic.

One of the straitjackets for Lasso’s first months in office will be the budget. As it is an election year, they are extended annual accounts and, in addition, calculated with a cut of 3,400 million dollars compared to that planned by Lenín Moreno in 2020. Of the 35,500 million dollars that the Executive approved by ministry of law -this is , after the rejection of the Assembly, only 32,000 million were executed. And that is the figure that was extended to this year.

To cover expenses, face debt repayments and reduce the government’s arrears with suppliers, with the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security and with municipalities and provincial governments, Lasso has already anticipated that it will need to access more sources of financing. Apart from the IMF, with whom he will have to review the goals of reducing the fiscal deficit, the president-elect has assured that he will knock on the door of friendly governments to obtain bilateral credits, that he will go to the markets to place bonds and that he has multilateral organizations.

“We spoke with the IMF and I was very clear in telling them that in our government we are not going to increase taxes or create new taxes,” Lasso declared. “What we are going to do is boost economic growth so that the Treasury has income from the volume of the economy,” he added.

Having an agreement with the Fund is the key that gives access to the resources of other international entities such as the Inter-American Development Bank, the World Bank or the CAF (Development Bank of Latin America) but the IMF requires Ecuador to increase the revenue and a brake on public spending. Last year, tax collection was close to 2 billion dollars, falling by 12.6% to 12,382 million dollars.

The conservative politician promised before a notary during the electoral campaign that he would not raise taxes – despite the fact that the program with the Fund contemplates a two-point increase in VAT -, but that he would gradually reduce the Tax on Foreign Currency, which is levied with 5% money transactions abroad. “We must lower taxes to reactivate the productive sectors,” Lasso has proclaimed. Its tax recipe to obtain more resources involves an increase in the taxpayer base and more efficiency in the control of tax avoidance and evasion.

