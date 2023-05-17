Guillermo Lasso’s professional life can be summed up in a series of promotions in the world of banking and business that shaped him as a successful man. That placed him as a presidential candidate, in line with the politicians-managers who sprung up all over the world, assuring how formidable it was to manage the State as if it were a corporation. After two unsuccessful attempts to seize power, he succeeded on the third in 2021, defeating correísmo, which was at its lowest moments. He inherited a country deeply in debt, with empty coffers. It was the banker’s hour.

However, nothing has turned out as its prospects predicted. In just two years he has found himself cornered by the Ecuadorian Congress, which until today has subjected him to impeachment for an alleged case of embezzlement. The process was an uncertain game that could end in his dismissal. But this 67-year-old man with a round face and square glasses grabbed the last spring he had left, he didn’t want to leave anything to chance and activated what is known as cross death. Without further ado, he decreed the dissolution of Parliament and the call for legislative and presidential elections was immediately activated in which he himself can appear if he wants. Lasso has left nothing to chance, which is recommended by any book on entrepreneurship at a time of crisis.

Ecuador has been his office building these two years. Officials, their employees; Ecuadorians, its shareholders. He arrived assuring that he knew the formula to create employment and get the country back on the path of productivity. The same thing that, according to him, he had done when he directed the Bank of Guayaquil, one of the largest in the country. Neither one thing nor the other has happened. The country is experiencing a huge security crisis that has paralyzed the rest of its needs. Prisons have become a hole controlled by gangs in which those who do not comply with the law imposed by force are beheaded and dismembered. The drug cartels have begun to control institutions and dominate part of the territory, in a process similar to that experienced by countries such as Mexico and Colombia.

Lasso was forced to start working at the age of 14 to pay for his studies and contribute to a household made up of 10 older siblings. He is profoundly morally conservative and economically neoliberal; They are two truths that he clings to as if his life depended on it. People see in him and his family the idyllic model of the elite of Guayaquil, one of the main cities of the country, next to Quito, the capital. He lives in the citadel, in the most exclusive residential area of ​​the city of Samborondón. Of all the candidates who ran in the last elections, he was the one who paid the most taxes, almost 700,000 dollars [unos 645.500 euros] year. He caused some to raise their eyebrows when he promised to lower taxes.

But he proved to be very cunning. To win, the right-wing electorate was not enough, which had not installed a president in 20 years. Contrary to what had been his ideology, he reached out to the LGTBI collective and embraced the decriminalization of abortion in case of rape. The lasso was open to listening to everyone and, the cursers said, he wanted to reach the presidency no matter what. Nothing was impossible for her, not even changing his ideals. He arrived and stayed in the Ecuadorian economic elite without having a traditional last name and without a university degree that he hung on the walls of his office. He is the spitting image of a self-made man.

During the pandemic, he led an initiative that raised funds and donated supplies to the health system. He raised more than eight million dollars. That was his ideal state of affairs: the private initiative coming to the rescue of the public with charity and good intentions. Of course, paying less taxes. In February he broke his fibula and a year earlier he underwent surgery in the United States to remove a melanoma on his lower right eyelid. He was operated on, yes, you guessed it, in private clinics. Although in April he became ill with the urinary tract and was placed in the hands of the military hospital in Quito. He was admitted to the ICU.

The CEO of Ecuador came with very good intentions. The country was going to be the sales leader in the Andean region and was going to be listed on the stock market. The violence, the lack of control and the transfer of drugs put all those dreams to ruin. reality set in marketing. The last nail in his political coffin came in the form of political corruption. The opposition accused him of a crime of embezzlement for not having been responsible for a contract between the public oil transport company, Flopec, and Amazonas Tanker, which represented a loss to the State of six million. He impeachment hung over his head. Before the guillotine fell, she clung to the death cross. She blew everything up. The banker who promised stability and good income statements has ended up in chaos.

