The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, underwent successful prostate surgery this Thursday in a hospital in Houston (United States), as reported by the Secretary of Communication of the Presidency.

After leaving the operating room, Lasso, 67, is recovering in a room at Houston Methodist Hospital and plans to return to Ecuador next Sunday.

The intervention was carried out one day after the Ecuadorian president presented his report to the nation in Quito after completing two years in office.

In his speech, Lasso defended his decision to decree a week before the “cross death” when the National Assembly (Parliament), with an opposition majority, was going to vote for his dismissal through a political trial of censorship in which he was accused of an alleged crime of embezzlement (embezzlement).

The Ecuadorian president resorted to that constitutional tool that allows the head of state to dissolve the Legislature and call extraordinary general elections, whose first round will be held on Sunday, August 20.

(Also read: Ecuador defines the date for its early general elections)

The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso.

The intervention in the prostate is the last in a series of procedures and medical reviews made to Lasso in recent months, and it occurs after he was hospitalized for almost a week in April due to an acute urinary infection.

In February of this same year, he underwent emergency surgery at a clinic in Guayaquil after fracturing his fibula after suffering a fall at his home, when he was getting ready to make some visits to a neighboring province.

In the middle of 2021, Lasso also underwent spinal cord surgery in the United States of “medium complexity” with the aim of removing a cyst that blocked the mobility of his right leg.

(Also: ‘Ecuador lives the times of Pablo Escobar in Colombia’, what is happening?)

Lasso had suffered from motor limitation since 2013 due to an accident suffered in Spain, with a fracture of the tibia and fibula, after which two cysts were detected, apparently formed by misapplied anesthesia, one of them removed during an intervention he underwent in 2018 in the American city of Cleveland.

In August 2022, Lasso also traveled to Houston to undergo additional medical tests for surgery on his right eyelid, after which melanoma was detected.

EFE