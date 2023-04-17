The General Secretary of Communication of the Presidency informed this Sunday that the Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, presents a health breakdown, for which he is hospitalized.



In a statement, he indicated that on Saturday, after giving an interview to an international media outlet, “there was a picture of fever and general malaise, reason for which the 67-year-old ruler was transferred to the Military Hospital in Quito.

The meetings of the Public and State Security Council, and of the Cabinet, scheduled for this Monday, were cancelled.

“The doctors diagnosed him with a urinary tract infection, therefore, they recommended that he remain in observation in hospital and rest while treatment is given“, reads the letter.

For her part, the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, wished her Ecuadorian counterpart a “speedy recovery” on Sunday.

He noted on Twitter that “Boluarte, on behalf of the Peruvian people, wishes a speedy recovery” of Lasso. “We hope that his health improves and he continues to lead his management, in favor of Ecuadorians,” added the published message.

The Council meeting was scheduled to take place in the coastal province of Esmeraldas (north) at a time when insecurity has increased in Ecuador with assaults, kidnappings, robberies, murders and extortions, among others.

Also, at times of new events in prisons with twelve prisoners murdered in a brawl that occurred on Friday in the Litoral Penitentiary, in the province of Guayas (southwest), and one in the early hours of this Sunday in a prison in the province of Loja (south).

EFE