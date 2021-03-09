The conservative candidate, Guillermo Lasso, gives a conference at a hotel in Quito, on February 22. Press South Agency

The results of the first electoral round in Ecuador call on its citizens to decide between Andrés Arauz, UNES candidate sponsored by Rafael Correa, and Guillermo Lasso, a conservative politician who is on his third attempt, in the second round scheduled for April 11 . While the electoral authority and the judges are still studying the claims of the third candidate, the indigenous leader Yaku Pérez, who was left out by just 30,000 votes, the two opponents fine-tune their campaign strategies. A more informal Lasso says in this interview with EL PAÍS that it is open to feminist proposals and the LGTBI collective. This mutation attracts some, but it also creates mistrust in others.

Ask. In the 2017 elections, he obtained 28% support in the first round. In these, it is almost left out with 19.74%. He is satisfied?

Answer. Obviously, I was aiming for a higher number, but let’s put it in context: this is the first time 16 candidates have run for the Presidency. That is unusual. Of them, 15 saw in me the opportunity to get the votes and proposed a campaign strategy to attack Guillermo Lasso.

P. It is your third candidacy, will it be the last?

R. I remain optimistic about the decision that the Ecuadorian people will make, now that they have only two options: one that represents the past and another, that we represent, of a future of respect for democracy, freedom, a country of opportunities. and prosperous. So when we get the results, I’ll go there, stage by stage, answering the question you just asked me.

P. In other words, if he doesn’t win, it is just as possible that he will appear again as that he will not try again …

R. Well, obviously, those are the life options. What I can confirm is that I am working and I do not want to assume any position of success. I prefer to assume a position of humility and respect for the will of the Ecuadorian people.

P. Will you trust the results proclaimed by the electoral authority, seeing the questioning of your management? To recall a few: the National Electoral Council accepted that Andrés Arauz stood as a candidate with an identity card from another person, left out at the last moment the candidate Álvaro Noboa and, lastly, an electoral judge who must decide on the count of votes asked by Yaku Pérez secretly met with him.

R. I think that he National Electoral Council as an institution it leaves much to be desired. And the proof of your institutional weakness is what you have pointed out. On the same February 7, they rushed to give a partial quick count that put the candidate Yaku Pérez in second place and, minutes later, they rectified. But they have already sowed doubt. They raised concerns that there may have been a fraud. Acting that way leaves a lot to be desired.

P. One of the most recurrent criticisms against him is that he benefited from the 1999 bank holiday (when the savings and bank accounts of Ecuadorians were frozen). You were Super Minister of the Economy at that time. What did you do and why did you accept that position?

R. The decision that led to the banking holiday was adopted on March 9, 1999. On that date, I was governor of the Guayas province and a governor has nothing to do with economic policy or control of the banking system. I held that position until August 1999. Starting in August and for only thirty days, I was Minister of the Economy. That is, it was after the bank holiday artifice. About 22 years have passed since that episode. I have never been linked to any judicial process, because there is no document, no record, or anyone’s version that I have had to do with this issue.

P. Didn’t you benefit indirectly?

R. The government of [Rafael] Correa created the Investigation Commission of Financial Crimes of the crisis of the year 99. I asked to be received. And what did this commission conclude? That I had nothing to do with the bank holiday. Correa was in power for ten years; Moreno, four in power … Fourteen years have had to take a step beyond this narrative of Goebbels of repeating a lie a thousand times to turn it into truth, to the point that you again ask me the same question that I have answered during years. I have nothing to do with the bank holiday. I walk free through Ecuador, others are those who have fled to avoid serving a prison sentence for proven acts of corruption. I have not run away. But I also have rights, the right to honor, to honor the surname that my children, my grandchildren bear … And it is not possible to continue with a lie and repeat it, with statements or with questions.

P. Does that question bother you?

R. No, I appreciate that you touch on the subject as one of the criticisms made of Guillermo Lasso. The other is to be a banker. It is a position that I have held with great honor, because thanks to my work as a banker I have been able to create more than 100,000 jobs in the private sector directly and through financing for companies, entrepreneurs, families, financing studies abroad of many young people. I have experience. However, the other candidate from the second round has never created a company, has never created a job and now comes to tell us that he knows how to create employment. He does not know how to create employment. The one who knows how to create employment is me, because I have done it permanently throughout my life.

P. Andrés Arauz, to whom you allude, says that you co-govern with President Lenín Moreno in the shadow …

R. That lie that I have governed with Moreno is created precisely by Correísmo. But the Correísmo chose Mr. Moreno as a candidate, the Correísmo imposed Moreno as president with a fraud and I am an opponent of the Moreno government. In Ecuador there is not a single person from the CREO movement, to which I belong, nor a friend or family member who has worked in the Moreno government. No, the creator of Moreno is Correa and the one who has governed with Moreno is Correa, because many officials of the Correa government have worked with him.

P. You and Andrés Arauz have changed your campaign strategy for the second round. Do you think that the UNES candidate is really distancing himself from the former president?

R. We cannot believe him because obviously he is Correa. He worked for ten years in the Correa government. He proposes that Correa return to Ecuador, when he is sentenced to eight years in prison for acts of corruption. He cannot come to us now to say in the second round that he is taking a distance from Correa. Is not true. No Ecuadorian will believe you. It is the puppet of Correa. It represents this old politics, the so-called 21st century socialism that seeks to divide Ecuadorian society.

P. You have now approached sectors such as feminism and there are those who take it with distrust. How far are you willing to go, for example, on the issue of abortion?

R. On the issue of abortion, I want to say clearly that I believe in defending life from conception to natural death. It is a principle that I do not intend to violate as a person, as a citizen, as a parent, as a husband. We believe in these values ​​and until I die I will continue to live with them. But, obviously, as president of Ecuador, when directing the destinies of 17 million Ecuadorians, I have to be respectful of different thinking. Once I have defined what my principles are, I will say that I am willing to respect the principles of those who think differently from me. And if we want to turn it into a legal body, then there is a debate or dialogue on the subject with the participation of scientists. It is not an issue that can be defined only from the perspective of religion.

P. If there is debate, then, could a Lasso president reform the Penal Code to decriminalize abortion?

R. I would be respectful of a decision of the Ecuadorian people, a popular consultation. At the initiative of the President of the Republic, it is an expeditious process, after a great national debate. There are broad sectors of Ecuadorian society who have not been listened to. It is not about me imposing my principles and values. I will never do it in the position of President of the Republic.

