The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, during the announcement this Friday at the Government Palace. Jose Jacome (EFE)

This Friday, the current president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, confirmed that he will not participate in the following extraordinary presidential elections, which will be held on August 20, after he dissolved the Assembly on May 17 with the decree of death crossa constitutional tool with which he is also obliged to end his period of Government.

“After deep reflection, I will not accept the postulation as a candidate for President of the Republic on August 20,” Lasso announced at a press conference held at the Carondelet Palace, in Quito, this Friday. “For this election I have defined my place,” added the president who said that he will focus on the government projects that he will carry out in the less than six months that remain in power.

Lasso criticized the “political tricks that have violated the legal framework,” and that the decision to dissolve the National Assembly was not made to avoid a political trial, “but to stop this macabre plan of institutional usurpation that is still underway today, shamelessly in full view of all”, said the president and that in the following elections “we will have to choose between two very clear options, or democracy or authoritarianism”, he added.

The electoral authority of Ecuador called for presidential and legislative elections for next August 20. It is the first time that elections are held in less than 90 days, which is the period established in the Constitution under the exception of death cross, where for example, the period for registration of candidacies is just twelve days and ends on June 10. So far there are no official registrations for the presidential and legislative elections, although at least eight people have expressed their intention to be candidates for the presidency, including former vice president Otto Sonnenholzner, Yaku Pérez, businessmen Eduardo Maruri and Jan Topic; former legislators Fernando Villavicencio, Salvador Quishpe and Daniel Noboa Azín and his father Álvaro Noboa, who would run for this position for the sixth time, would do so for the sixth time.

