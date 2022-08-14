Monday, August 15, 2022
Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in Guayaquil

August 14, 2022
State of exception in Guayaquil

Guillermo Lasso declares a state of emergency in Guayaquil, after terrorist acts.

Guillermo Lasso declares a state of emergency in Guayaquil, after terrorist acts.

The president of Ecuador decreed the measure after an attack in the Cristo del Consuelo sector.

This Sunday, the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, decreed a state of emergency in the city of Guayaquil. The aim of the measure is to restore calm to the city, which has been the target of terrorist attacks.

In the last hours, organized crime in the city detonated an explosive in the Cristo del Consuel sectoreither. Attack in which five people died, 16 were injured and several houses were left in rubble.

The fact was described as “a declaration of war against the State”, according to the police. Whereby, the president of Ecuador decided to declare a state of emergency for the next 30 days.

In addition, according to local media, a joint task force will be formed between the police and the country’s armed forces to prevent a new attack.

The entire public force will be available to restore control of the city. We will not allow organized crime to try to run the country”, Lasso warned on his Twitter account.

