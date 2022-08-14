Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in Guayaquil

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Guillermo Lasso declares a state of emergency in Guayaquil, after terrorist acts.
Bolivar Parra. AFP
Guillermo Lasso declares a state of emergency in Guayaquil, after terrorist acts.
The president of Ecuador decreed the measure after an attack in the Cristo del Consuelo sector.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 14, 2022, 05:40 PM
This Sunday, the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, decreed a state of emergency in the city of Guayaquil. The aim of the measure is to restore calm to the city, which has been the target of terrorist attacks.
In the last hours, organized crime in the city detonated an explosive in the Cristo del Consuel sectoreither. Attack in which five people died, 16 were injured and several houses were left in rubble.
The fact was described as “a declaration of war against the State”, according to the police. Whereby, the president of Ecuador decided to declare a state of emergency for the next 30 days.
In addition, according to local media, a joint task force will be formed between the police and the country’s armed forces to prevent a new attack.
“The entire public force will be available to restore control of the city. We will not allow organized crime to try to run the country”, Lasso warned on his Twitter account.
I have declared the city of Guayaquil in a State of Exception due to the criminal events that have taken place in the last few hours. The entire public force will be available to restore control of the city. We will not allow organized crime to try to run the country.
— Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) August 14, 2022
More news
They throw the body of a man into the street to give a macabre warning
The institutional crisis that has Peru on the ropes
Chile opens paths to reform the text of the constitution if it wins the plebiscite
Trends WEATHER
August 14, 2022, 05:40 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to be always informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Guillermo #Lasso #declared #state #emergency #Guayaquil
Leave a Reply