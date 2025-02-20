This Thursday, Wyoming contacted the correspondent of The intermediate In New York, Guillermo Fesserto know “how Trump’s strategy regarding the Ukraine War and its clear alignment with Putin,” said the presenter.

“More than a peace negotiation is an ultimatum full rule to give up without conditions. He has told him, in addition to being a dictator, as already said, that he is best to react quickly if he does not want to run out of the whole country, “Fesser explained.

The correspondent of the La Sexta program continued to say that “Trump’s attitude is a great misfortune, but it is not a surprise. His mother was predicted that he was not a boy with a large mole“

Guillermo Fesser, in ‘The Intermediate’. Atresmedia

“For international politics nothing comes since 2016. At that time he had advisors and ministers who stopped his feet, but totime is surrounded by faithful and balls without preparation any They don’t stop, “Fesser said.

He also pointed out that “Trump divides the world between Winners and Loosersbetween winners and losers. He understands the presidency of the United States as a business that wants to expand with Canada, Panama or Gaza. “





“Therefore, it demands immediate results. In Ukraine what he wants as war loot are minerals that comes great to your country for mobiles and computers. Also to win the commercial career to China, “added the journalist.

The Madrid told the spectators that “to get it he is willing to put aside the allies of the last 75 years, Europe and NATO, since Companies have no memory or feelings with the natural enemy of the United States, which is Russia“





“Especially because Trump deeply admires Putin, he wants to be like him And he is on his way to get it. Admire leaders who dominate their countries without Parliament, that what they send is done … “he said.