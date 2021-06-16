Guillermo Dietrich, Minister of Transport during the presidency of Mauricio Macri, crossed today on social networks to Axel Kicillof, who had criticized the management of that administration during the inauguration of a section of the highway of National Route 8, in Pergamino.

With data, the national official between 2015 and 2019, he was outraged before a phrase of the confrontational Buenos Aires president.

“We do the works that are needed, the works that had been announced but not finished. We finished those works in which they left debt and problem“Kicillof yelled standing in the middle of the road, with Pedro’s Wado and Gabriel Katopodis at his side.

Hours later, from his Twitter account, Dietrich issued his reply.

“I open the thread with clarifications about the Pergamino Highway, sued 30 years ago! It was promised by Kirchnerism in 2006, put out to tender in 2009, abandoned after 12 km., put out to tender again in 2012. 3 years passed until December 2015 and they had only advanced in 1 out of 9 sections, “began his chain of argument.

Then, he stressed that “from the rest, there were no projects. Only signed contracts “.

“In December 2015, with Mauricio Macri we completely reactivated the work and throughout our government there were several inaugurations until completing 75 km of highway: 6 times more in 4 years than the Ks did in 9“he lashed out.

Dietrich assured that at the end of his term, the Macrista administration left “another 90 km. In progress, planned to inaugurate during 2020“, but” today, June 2021, Kicillof inaugurated of those 90 only 14 km. (N. of the R .: according to the official word, they inaugurated 22.92 km.) “.

“Did, true to style, lacking the truth about what we did, but without any news yet about the rest of the work that we left under construction, “continued his defense.

Finally, Dietrich hoped that “they can inaugurate the rest of the work” that the macrismo left “in progress”, “since the highway is essential to reduce travel times, save on logistics costs but, above all, for Save lives“.

Y left a map in which he details what part of the work was inaugurated during the previous presidency and how much this Tuesday.

The work presented this Tuesday by Katopodis, Minister of Public Works, together with Kicillof and Pedro, was the extension of 22.92 km of new highway in the Pergamino variant of National Route 8, in Section VII Fontezuela, which included the investment of $ 5,957 million and that extends outside the urban area of ​​that municipality.

As reported, the road work facilitates entry into the city of Pergamino, separating heavy traffic from urban, and benefits 4,673 vehicles circulating per day.

DB