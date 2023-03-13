Today a new Oscar awards ceremony is taking place, giving awards to the most successful films of the year 2022, and it just started with the animation category. Having a dispute quite fought between Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Red and Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro.

In the end, however, del Toro’s stop motion was able to win out over the other contenders.

Here are the words that were said on the stand by Guillermo:

Animation is cinema. The animation is ready to reach another level. I want to thank Netflix and my family. Thank you all.

Editor’s note: Wow that is a very well deserved award, after all that stop motion technique was one of the most striking. To this we add that the story has certain changes that make it his own work without altering the original much.