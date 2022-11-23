The fairy tale of Collodirecently at the center of modern history thanks also to the live action adaptation by Disneyreturns to the big screen with a brand new story you’ve never even dreamed of. Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro it’s a modern historythat it smells like Italy with that hint of pine wood, ancient and primordial, which one breathes in the Tuscan countryside. A timeless fairy tale, seen through the eyes of someone who has always had a personal vision of the world around them.

From the pine cone to Pinocchio

Geppetto is a man who lives in Italy, in a Tuscan province at the end of the 1800s and has a son who is his whole world: Carlo, an obedient boy full of good intentions, ready to become a carpenter like his father. Unfortunately the former World War hits the town of Geppetto, almost by mistake, and poor Carlo pays the price. Thus it was that next to the tomb of the young man, the carpenter planted the seed that brought out the pine tree from which, in a night of despair, drunk with alcohol, Geppetto built Pinocchio in the image and likeness of the young Carlotrying to relieve himself.

That same night a benevolent spirit gave life to Pinocchio, who found himself a life partner for Geppetto and Sebastian, the Jiminy Cricket who in the meantime had taken “home” inside Pinocchio’s heart, section of the tree from which the small wooden miracle was made. The years have passed since the departure of Charles, and Italy lives in aFascist hegemony where is it the Duce is reproduced on posters posted throughout the city to the cry of Believe, Obey and Fight.

Pinocchio is received in a rather daring way from people, who see it as a curse, up to Fascist power who instead sees in the boy an element to put at the service of the country. Mr. Volpe’s traveling circus arrives in the city who by deception forces Pinocchio to become the star of his show. From here on we won’t tell you anything else about the plot, even if we can tell you that, in the events that follow the advent of Pinocchio in his “artistic” career, Guillermo Del Toro gives his best, painting a realistic and raw Italya controversial era in our history that is not judged from the outside, but rather questioned.

Duce or Dolce?

Pinocchio lives a very particular and intense life: on the one hand, the little boy grows up quickly, facing all the issues of a child who reaches adolescence and understands his father’s needs, although the relationship with Geppetto has not always been rosy, on the contrary. The film lacks some characters that we have come to know in the various transpositions, such as Cleo the goldfish or Geppetto’s Figaro the black cat, others are also there and will be part of Pinocchio’s life, although they are described and lived in a completely different way from how we know them: Wick for example is the son of the Fascist Power (a kind of mayor of the country) and will live an adventure with the protagonistdifferent from what you would be inclined to imagine.

Mangiafuoco, for example, is not in this alternative version of Collodi’s tale, but his absence is summed up by Mr. Volpe who behaves like the union of the two characters we are used to knowing. In the movie Pinocchio he is the only character who can’t say the word “Duce”but the replaces with “The Sweet”: this detail, however trivial, involves implications and awareness on the part of our little wooden hero, which cannot help but inspire passion and doubt in the viewer’s mind.

The entire film has a plot which, although it has similarities with what we know culturally, takes little time to make us understand that the development and the underlying message are completely different from those of the original fairy tale. Made with the most modern Stop-Motion techniquesGuillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio film is a majestic workas personal and vibrant as you can imagine, made with such high details that we forget the development technique, leading us rather to imagine computer graphics, such is the stylistic perfection that the film brings with it.

Wine and cantucci

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is like a Tuscan sunset while the sun caresses your face in late October, and while the breeze cools you just enough to make drinking a glass of red wine accompanied by hand-made cantucci correct. It’s a living film, vibrant with color, sound and light, and although there is that slight sense of “I already know how things are going to go“, just like for that sunset, however many times you look at it, there will always be different details and elements that they will exclaim “it was worth it”. Like every glass of wine has its nuances, this story has traits and personalities to sell, raw in some ways and strong in the messages it communicates: ideas of hope, dreams sometimes fulfilled and sometimes broken, growth, and the ability to say ” NO” shouting it out with conviction even when everyone around you can only say “YES”, without asking more or less important questions. Del Toro gives us a rare pearl which does nothing but confirm his incredible art in knowing how to personalize a story, so important for our culture, inserting it in an original and peculiar contextjust like that wine.