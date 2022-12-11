Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio recently made its debut on Netflix and has garnered favorable reviews from criticsboasting a Certified Fresh rating of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although this is the director’s first time directing an animated film, the del Toro’s signature dark tone is present throughout the filmincluding an eerie opening sequence in which the main character Benito Mussolini is killed.

However, recently del Toro and Mark Gustafson (the film’s other director) revealed that the opening scene should have been very different originally, with Carlo/Pinocchio (Gregory Mann) murdered by a firing squad on a beach. Gustafson, however, explained that this scene was “un bit too gloomy”.

For his part, del Toro gave a different explanation for the cut of this sequence. According to him, in fact, the firing squad it would have slowed down the pace of the film:

We had already shot most of that scene, but with that sequence there would have been a slowdown that just wasn’t necessary. So we said to ourselves: “Let’s be more reasonable and shoot them directly.”

The movie sees Ewan McGregor in the role of Sebastian J. Cricket, the cricket who lives in Pinocchio’s wooden heart and serves as the film’s narrator. In addition to the aforementioned Ewan McGregor and Gregory Mann, the voice cast of the film includes David Bradley, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson and Burn Gorman, with Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.