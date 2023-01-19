The Angels. The movie Pinocchio, by Guillermo del Toro, got this Tuesday nine Annie Award nominations and thus became the top favorite for the 50th edition of these awards popularly known as “the Oscars of animation.”

Along with the film by the Mexican filmmaker, the mockumentary Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and the adventure comedy Turning Red won eight and seven nominations respectively, announced the International Association of Animated Films in Hollywood who awards these awards.

Likewise, the second part of Puss in Boots (El Puss in Boots, in Spanish) added six nominations, while Lightyear and Strange World (Disney productions in which the studio had placed great hopes) had to settle for two nominations.

The work of Guillermo del Toro under the Netflix label will compete for the main categories of the contest, such as those for best film, best direction, best soundtrack, best special effects or best dubbing.

Pinocchio has already swept the animation section of the two big events of the awards season that have developed so far, the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice.

The film is the result of work that Del Toro himself acknowledged lasted 15 years because it was filmed in a photo-to-photo animation format (stop motion).

This same technique was used by the A24 studio for the creation of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, a production that has had a notable reception on the platform HBO Max.

Last year, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, from Netflix, won the Annie award resoundingly by bagging 8 awards and being nominated for an Oscar for best animated film, an award that ended up taking the phenomenon Encanto (Disney).

On the other hand, the television section of the Annie’s 50th anniversary will feature the latest installments of The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, Bob’s Burgers, Harley Quinn and Tuca & Bertie as contenders in its premier category, the best series for adults .

The 50th edition of the Annie Awards, which also recognize creators of video clips, video games, and commercials, will be held next Saturday, February 25, at Royce Hall, the main building of the University of California (UCLA) located in Los Angeles ( USA.).