Guillermo del Toro is a prolific creator of entertainment content. His projects are recognized for their sensitivity and detailed elaboration. These range from video game installments to feature films.

Recently, The director commented that he had a project for the most famous galactic saga that focused on Jabba the Hutt. In other words, it would have a setting on the desert planet of Tatooine (which we place as the home of Luke Skywalker).

Lucasfilm began the project that had the planning of Guillermo del Toro alongside David S. Goyer as screenwriter. However, despite hard work, the company decided that it was not the best time for the project and stopped it.

Guillermo del Toro commented that he was very happy with the opportunity to design an entire world for the franchise: the rise and fall of Jabba the Hutt. However, after more than 30 discarded scripts, it was ultimately decided not to produce the project.

Despite this, the director comments that he perfectly understands: It’s not your money, nor your creative property, so respect Lucasfilm’s decisions.

On the other hand, he also commented that we learn from each situation and that if production does not exist, he trusts that it is appropriate for this moment. He also highlighted that he and his team learned a lot from the project even though it has not been produced.

