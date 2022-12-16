These days something that has become fashionable is the creation of art through artificial intelligence, with people uploading their photos to platforms and in return receiving completely changed versions of their portraits. And while some people find this technology interesting, personalities like Guillermo del Toro they don’t like it very much.

In a new interview, the creator of the recent pinocchio, mentioned that this type of digital implementation can be an insult to life itself, confirming that he prefers art made by humans. In fact, among the declaration of his influences, there is talk of Hayao Miyazakithe founder of the renowned Japanese studio, ghibli.

This is what he said in his interview:

I consume art made by humans; it moves me deeply. And I am not interested in the illustrations made by machines, in the extrapolation of information, I spoke with Dave McKean, who is a great artist, and he told me that his hope is that Artificial Intelligences cannot draw. AIs can extrapolate information, but they don’t draw. They will never be able to capture a feeling or the countenance, the softness of a human face. Of course, this debate is being made into a movie and it would be very serious, Miyazaki said it would be an insult to life itself.

