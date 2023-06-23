Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, whose most famous films include “The Pan’s Labyrinth“, “Pacific Rim“, “hellboy” and this year’s Best Animated Feature winner “pinocchio“, he praised”The Super Mario Bros. Movie” for “moving things” in the world of animated movies.

Del Toro spoke at the Annecy animation festival on Tuesday about his love for animation, revealing to the audience that after doing a few more live-action movies, he wants to focus “only on animation,” following the success of his stop-gap adaptation. motion of “pinocchio” for Netflix.

However, Del Toro He also spoke about his frustrations with the way the movie industry views animated movies, but he thinks the tide is turning thanks to some recent successes, including playing illumination of the famous plumber Nintendo.

“The three hits of ‘Spider-Verse‘, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘ (the upcoming film written by Seth Rogan) and ‘Mario‘ They’re moving things around, allowing a little more leeway, but there are still big fights to be fought,” the director told the audience on Tuesday.

The movie of Mario It has quickly surpassed the original”Frozen” to become one of the most successful animated films of all time, and the director of “the shape of water” believes that its success could open the door for more “rule-breaking” films in animation.

Del Toro He went on to say that “animation to me is the purest form of art and it’s been hijacked by a bunch of thugs,” lamenting what he sees as the medium’s “teen rom-com” coding. He wants to see “real life in animation” urgently. It is a quite expressive speech, full of passion for the medium and with colorful language, which is worth reading.

Guillermo del Toro is known to be a fan of video games, so his love for the movie of Mario shouldn’t come as a surprise. He has great admiration for titles like “icon” and “Shadow of the Colossus“, and some of his favorite games are “asteroids” and “galaga“. But perhaps the most famous is that of the bull collaborated with Hideo Kojima on “PT“, the playable demo designed to promote the now canceled “Silent Hills“. Del Toro he then worked with Kojima again, lending his appearance to the character Deadman in “Death Stranding“.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: What the Lord says is Mexican pride and we all love it. So whatever you think, you’re right. I am excited that he plans to dedicate himself to animation because I think it is the medium in which he can express himself with greater freedom, the bad thing is that his projects continue to take 15 years to be created, as was the case with pinocchio.