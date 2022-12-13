According to the director Guillermo del Toro the use of AI art within the films, it would be “an insult to life itself”. The phrase is a quote from the Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki, not at all random, given that the anime master pronounced it in 2016 in reference to the prospect of using animations generated by artificial intelligence in his works.

Of course, in the meantime the situation has evolved a lot and today AI art generators are the most popular and can also be used and used by the public. Just think of the various DALL-E, Midjourney and Free AI Art Generator, to name a few well known. Who doesn’t have some friends on social media who feel like an artist because she got a beautiful landscape by typing “good landscape” as a prompt? For del Toro, who has just launched his version of Pinocchio on Netflix, it is something dehumanizing: “I consume and love art made by humans, towards which I am completely transported. I am not interested in drawings made by machines and the extraction of information.”

Del Toro’s statements came in an interview with the Decider magazine, where he also named the artist Dave McKeanalso very critical of AI Art, and Miyazaki himself, whose positions on the matter we have already mentioned.