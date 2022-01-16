”The horror is in the character’s head. And the exploration of the film is of that ambition that will never have a ‘filler’, as they say in Guadalajara (smiles), the success is impressive… what happens is that when it is received with a gap, it is never enough “, reply William of the Bull in a Zoom meeting with the press for The Alley of Lost Souls, which premieres this January 27.

The winner of Oscar For The Shape of Water, he reviews his career and even, while responding, looks for one of the notebooks with the drawings for the film. As in his films, he is interested in talking about human behavior and ‘monsters’. He comments that he tried to make his first feature film a film noir, he had chosen to adapt the novel There will be no happy ending by Paco Ignacio Taibo II. “Finally after decades I was able to make this dream come true,” he says of the new version of William Lindsay Gresham’s novel.

Del Toro filmed in a pandemic and was able to reunite Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, RooneyMara, Willem Dafoe Y Tony Collette. But he thought about the film since the 90s. “They told us: ‘We’re not interested.’ The idea of ​​the monstrous embodied in a visually appealing character like Bradley has been in my films from the beginning.”

In The Alley of Lost Souls, Stanton Carlisle works at a fair, learns from a mentalist and uses his trade to dupe New York high society in the forties. One of Del Toro’s collaborators declared that the film spoke of the “belly of capitalism”, but the filmmaker tells us that he considers that he has gone further. “Before there is a system like capitalism, there is a human tendency (smiles), like ambition and insatiability. Those are the origins. Loneliness, the destruction of a person when he is a child, the hole left by a childhood damage that you can never fill. What is interesting for me is the intimate, the spiritual. For example… the film talks about the truth and lies, that this can be political, social, economic, but it is mainly your most intimate relationship with your spirit. The lie is a poison. And the relationship we have with this idea of ​​the hollow nutrition of popularity and fame, the clicks, the followers, the votes, that is, there is a hollowness more original than capitalism. The film and the novel also talk about addiction, which is a phenomenon that can occur on a physical level with alcohol or food –in my case– or it can be on a spiritual level with the food of adulation and success” .

The director comments that he has tried to make the viewer “approve or disapprove” of the character, but understand him. “That’s the difference between classic cinema and what we tried to do in this film. We try not to judge him. Y Bradley Cooper he went to great lengths to be completely – on a spiritual level – naked in the film, his moments are completely real. And that’s wonderful when there’s a camera in front of you to capture it.”