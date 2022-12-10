Guillermo del Toro premieres on Netflix “Pinocchio”, one of his most personal projects and a portrait of death “as a necessary, beautiful and profound entity”, as explained by the Mexican director in an interview with EFE.

honor to death

Inspired by the darkness of Carlo Collodi’s short story of the same name, and the childhood memory of being scared by the 1940 Disney film, del Toro devoted half his career to the film to prove that animation is not for children, but ” art”.

The “Pinocchio” by the director from Guadalajara presents a luminous story that explores from the wisdom of innocence topics such as acceptance of what is different, the processing of loss, and parental responsibility.

His “interesting” relationship with his father and the mistakes that he himself made with his daughters in his desire not to repeat the same story, take part in the production that this Friday arrives on the streaming platform after having circulated in theaters select.

“It is a bit of an act of contrition, of justice, of affection for how complex parenthood is in any of its forms, it is very difficult and beautiful when it hurts, when you understand, when you listen, when you look, and it is terrible when you don’t you do it,” says the creator.

Guillermo expands this idea of ​​filiation by presenting symbols such as the church where Jesus Christ is worshipped, the death of the father of one of the characters, or the appearance of Mussolini.

“A terrible form of fatherhood is fascism, the father image of the strong man, of the uncompromising and authoritarian leader, I found terrifying,” said del Toro, who set the film in World War II.