In recent weeks a lot of information has been shared about UFOs, as someone who is a former member of the U.S. military USA he would have released said information to the media. This has caused the topic to skyrocket, and just recently Jaime Maussan has shared something very interesting in relation to the director Guillermo del Toro.

Through your account Twitter, Maussan released a video in which Del Toro talk to no more and no less than James Cameron, commenting that at the age of 15 he would have had an encounter with an unknown being. Among the highlights, it is said that he has seen some lights with a silhouette that he could not fully identify, and the most interesting thing was its disappearance after releasing the flashes.

Extraordinary: The Great Guillermo del Toro shared with James Cameron the spectacular encounter he had at the age of 15 with an unidentified object with characteristics [UAP] that in less than a second approached @RealGDT and your friend. Spanish at.https://t.co/pqwWSXi91j pic.twitter.com/DtU7JLDHO2 — Jaime Maussan (@jaimemaussan1) August 10, 2023

It is worth commenting that the silhouette followed him seconds later, so that together with his companion they almost fully stepped on the accelerator of the car in which they were traveling. After that, he mentions that they have lost it, leaving him quite confused after all the attack.

Editor’s note: These types of stories are quite striking, and make you believe that we are really not alone in this universe, and it would really be something historic to have some kind of friendly contact with beings, of course, if they exist.