Guadalajara Jalisco.- based on a novel of Kazuo Ishigurothe new movie of Guillermo del Toro it is already working under the technique stop motion.

according to platform The Telegraphthe filmmaker from Guadalajara makes a new movie with the same technique who made his most recent film, pinocchio.

based on the novel the buried giant of Kazuo Ishiguro, Nobel Prize for Literature in 2017Del Toro confirmed through an interview with the British media.

“Animation has given us so many indelible images over the years, but in many ways the industry wants to keep it at the children’s table”, he explained to the medium.

“The next movie in stop motion What I’m doing is an adaptation of The Buried Giant by Kazuo ishigurowhich I am currently co-writing with dennis kelly and we started the design process in two months,” he added.

In addition, he added that in the meantime, is filming a live-action movie.

“I’m going to shoot a live action movie before”, he referred, without confirming what the project would be about.

Pinocchio, by Del Toro, has meant a great project in his life, since he has reported that writing pinocchio It is “what I am most proud of”.

The monster and animation lover has defended stop-motion from those who consider that it is only a genre for children.

“For me (animation) is the most completely complete form of film narrativeIn general, because you are recreating, painting a reality that never existed”, he referred to FIL Guadalajara.