To present “The boy and the heron” of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, Guillermo del Toro highly praised the film. TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey introduced of the bull on stage to introduce the new Studio Ghibli movie. He dubbed him “the most passionate fan of miyazaki“.

“He knows what makes my fat butt move!” he joked. of the bull. “Animation is cinema, and tonight’s movie goes beyond that. Animation is hard,” she said.

He continued praising his own miyazaki.

“We have the privilege of living in a time when Mozart is composing symphonies,” he said. of the bull. “Miyazaki-san he is a teacher of that stature, and we are so lucky to be here. He has changed the medium in which he started, he has revolutionized it, proving time and time again that it is a tremendous work of art”.

Del Toro then called miyazaki the “greatest animation director of all time,” noting how hard it is to make animated movies.

the admiration of Guillermo del Toro by miyazaki It is obvious. He recently ventured into the animation sphere, directing the stop-motion adaptation of “pinocchio” for Netflix. He also directed, executive produced and wrote “Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia” for Netflix. In addition, he was executive producer of “The cat with boots” and “The origin of the guardiansby DreamWorks.

Hayao Miyazaki just released his supposed last film, “The boy and the heron“. The Studio Ghibli joint production follows a boy who discovers a fantastic world with a gray heron. It opened in Japan in July, but the TIFF premiere marks its first performance outside of Japan. GKIDS will release the film on December 8. “The boy and the heron” will be released on December 8.

